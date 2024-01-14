‘Bigg Boss 17’: Isha Malviya’s father sides with Abhishek Kumar, schools her about ‘poking’

In the latest episode of ‘Bigg Boss 17’, Isha Malviya’s father, who entered in the family week, was speaking about the incident when Abhishek Kumar slapped Samarth Jurel. After an emotional moment between the father-daughter duo, Isha’s father spoke about the incident and told her to not poke Abhishek.

Isha’a dad said: “You shouldn’t have done what you did, there’s a limit to everything, especially poking. You guys poked him so much and that’s wrong. Bohot galat baat hai ye.”

Isha agreed with him and promised that she wont do it again.

Later, Isha’s father and Samarth were called inside the therapy room, as the two had interacted very less inside the house.

Isha’s father asked Samarth to not get into her matters and to play his own game in the show.

Isha, too, was called inside the therapy room with Abhishek’s mother, where the two were seen having a discussion about the past in the show.

She said that all this is hurting parents outside. There is no point discussing outside issues in the show. His mother also said that if Isha doesn’t like seeing Abhishek in the show, she should avoid him.