Bigg Boss 17: Makers drop Param Sundari promo; Fans says, ‘Isha Malviya is an absolute hottie in the Bigg Boss 17 house’

Bigg Boss is back for a new season starting from October 15, 2023. Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 17 will be broadcasted on Colors TV. Before the show’s premiere, there is online speculation about the contestants and the theme of BB 17. The theme for this season is ‘dil, dimaag aur dum’, and there are rumours that contestants will be allowed to use a phone inside the house.

Actress Isha Malviya from Udaariyaan is reportedly one of the contestants, and her ex-boyfriend Abhishek Kumar is also set to enter the BB 17 house. For now, the channel has dropped promo of Isha.

The makers captioned the promo, “Kaun hai yeh param sundari, jo iss season, macha degi tehelka? Drop your guesses in the comments.”

One user commented saying, ‘Isha Malviya is an absolute hottie in the Bigg Boss 17 house! She’s setting the screen on fire with her charm and style. We can’t get enough of her! #IshaMalviya #BiggBoss17″