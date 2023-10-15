scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

‘Bigg Boss 17’: Manasvi Mamgai has not entered the show

Manasvi Mamgai has taken a step back from entering the controversial reality show.

By Agency News Desk
Manasvi Mamgai has not entered the show
Manasvi Mamgai has not entered the show - pic courtesy news agency

Ahead of the grand premiere of ‘Bigg Boss 17’, actress and former beauty queen Manasvi Mamgai has taken a step back from entering the controversial reality show. It is not clear as to why Manasvi took a step back and whether she will be entering the show once it starts to air or would be a wild card entry.

Lawyer Sana Raees Khan has stepped in place of Manasvi and is the new entrant. Sana is known for handling cases including the drug cases that involved superstar Shah Rukh Khan ’s son Aryan Khan in 2021. She represented Avin Sahu, who was amongst the first co-accused to have secured bail in the drug case.

The 12 contestants as of now include Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Jigna Vora, Munawar Faruqi, Isha Malviya, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Abhishek Kumar and many more.

The grand premier is all set to take place on Sunday night. The show gives an insight as to what the personalities do inside the house sans gadgets and contact from the outside world when inside the house.

The show will air on Colors.

18
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Neeti Mohan left teary-eyed at 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' contestant's moving performance
Next article
Tamil art director, Milan Fernandez dies of heart attack in Azerbaijan
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US