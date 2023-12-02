- Advertisement -
Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui opens up about his mother’s death by suicide says ‘karzaa tha woh time pe’ and the amount of karzaa will shock you

On the recent Shukravaar Ka Vaar episode on December 1, Munawar Faruqui opened up about his mother’s “death by suicide” when he was just 13 years old.

Bigg Boss 17 Munawar Faruqui opens up about his mother’s death by suicide _pic courtesy jio cinema
Bigg Boss 17 Munawar Faruqui opens up about his mother’s death by suicide _pic courtesy jio cinema

Bigg Boss 17 hosted by Salman Khan has been entertaining viewers since its inception on October 15. Over the past few weeks, the audience has witnessed umpteen fights among the contestants, with the main highlight being Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain.

On the recent Shukravaar Ka Vaar episode on December 1, Munawar opened up about his mother’s “death by suicide” when he was just 13 years old.

During the conversation, when Rinku wanted to know the reason behind Munawar’s mother taking her own life, the comedian-rapper revealed that it was because of a number of reasons. More specifically, he revealed it was due to an “unhappy married life and being overburdened with debt.”

“Unhappy married life was there, plus karza uss waqt. Dad pe bahut karza tha. Meri mom pe bhi karza tha. It was like humiliating wo time pe said Munawar Faruqui. He was forced to leave school and go to work instead. Munawar added that although the loan was just three and a half thousand rupees, it felt like a huge sum to pay at that time.

