‘Bigg Boss 17’: Salman Khan says Isha Malviya’s formula is to talk about one relationship

Salman Khan will be seen bashing Isha Malviya for the formula she is using to be seen in the controversial reality show.

By Agency News Desk
'Bigg Boss 17' Salman Khan says Isha Malviya's formula is to talk about one relationship _pic courtesy news agency

In the upcoming episode of ‘Bigg Boss 17’, host Salman Khan will be seen bashing Isha Malviya for the formula she is using to be seen in the controversial reality show. In a promo shared by the channel on Instagram, Salman is seen talking to Isha about “exposing her entire life” in the show.

The superstar also confronted Isha’s ex boyfriend Abhishek Kumar and her present boyfriend Samarth Jurel.

In the promo, Salman is heard telling Isha, “Isha, yeh bahut chhoti industry hai. Is mein aapko jhooth bolne ki zaroorat thi hi nahi.”

“Isha ka formula, kisi ek rishte ko identify karo, ussey uchchaalo aur nazar aao,” Salman said.

The actor then moves on to Samarth.

“Samarth aap par aage ja kar kabhi bhi bharosha karega payenge? Iss show mein aa kar aapne apni poori life ko expose kar diya hai.”

Salman then tell Samarth that if he was in place of the latter he wouldn’t have agreed to be a part of the show.

“You guys are looking like fools,” Salman said.

Isha’s relationship status with Abhishek and Samarth has been a talking point inside the house as well as on social media.

Agency News Desk
