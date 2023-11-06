Bigg boss 17: samarth jurel kisses isha malviya

‘Bigg Boss 17’ contestant Isha Malviya’s relationship status in the reality show has been the talk of the town. Ever since Samarth Jurel’s entry in the show, Isha’s image has started deteriorating. People outside the house are now sympathizing with Abhishek Kumar.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, We see Isha and Samarth on one bed inside a blanket getting cozy while the lights are off. Samarth also kisses her. Isha and Samarth’s closeness has somehow left her parents uncomfortable.

Isha’s parents are quite unhappy with their 19-year-old daughter’s performance.Isha’s mother has said that after Samarth’s entry, she is not able to watch the show like before.