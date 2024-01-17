HomeTVNews

‘Bigg Boss 17’: Vicky Jain brings up Sushant Singh Rajput’s death during argument with Ankita Lokhande

in the latest episode, Vicky Jain was seen talking about late actor Sushant Singh Rajput during an argument with Ankita Lokhande and defended his family in ‘Bigg Boss 17’

Actress Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain have constantly been fighting ever since the family week took place in ‘Bigg Boss 17’. However, in the latest episode, he was seen talking about late actor Sushant Singh Rajput during an argument with his wife and defended his family in the show.

Vicky was seen having a heated argument with Ankita, where he defended his mother after she was accused of insulting Ankita by talking about her late father.

He was heard saying that he had supported her through the worst time of her life, after the death of her ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput.

Vicky said: “It was such a big deal after Sushant’s death, I was always there by your side. I never stopped you from talking about him… You wanted to talk about him in interview and I told you what you should say in interviews and write on social media and everything else.”

“I have always stood by you. But you have a problem with everything I say or do in Bigg Boss.”

Later, he asked her about criticising him and his mother on the show.

“I talk to you rudely, my family is always wrong and I am always wrong. And you are always right!”

