Contestants to complete new unusual task on 'MTV Roadies' 'Game On' special

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Aug 20 (IANS) This time with the upcoming challenges that will come in with the new tasks ahead, there is going to be a dose of fun, as contestants get ready for some fun and games while still playing the actual game on ‘MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand’ ‘Game On’ special.

Taking a break from all the intense drama, confrontations, arguments, controversies and antics of Gang Leaders and Sonu Sood, the new ‘Game On’ special will be just as funny as it will be an important one. Full details of what the special will determine are under wraps currently, but will be out soon as no one wants to ruin the surprise.

Contestants from all gangs will be a part of this affair, because as they put their differences and rivalries aside, they will all be caught in a bubble of surprise because this task will be the ticket to enter the Roadies ‘Hall of Fame’.

We will see the contestants filling up balloons, simple enough when said but harder than it seems because under the guise of a fun roundhouse exercise, this will in fact serve as a test of their lung power, which will in turn determine their stamina and how much they can actually take.

Then they will have to face the near impossible task of not crushing and poping these very balloons by sitting on them. Sitting on balloons is easy, but not popping them under the power of one’s weight is near impossible and one by one we will see almost every contestant fail bitterly in this task, while they still laugh it off.

This will determine a test of strategy and innovative thinking in regards to just how much a contestant can do when faced with impossible tasks, which is key to becoming a Roadie, and especially when you want to enter the Hall of Fame.

The Gang Leaders and Sonu Sood have their own plans, which are far from sight, so don’t go in expecting anything.

‘MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand’ airs on MTV and JioCinema.

