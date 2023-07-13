Debina Bonerjee reveals that trolls call her chota haathi, mini haathi

Debina Bonerjee has revealed that trolls call her “chota haathi, mini haathi (small elephant, baby elephant)” but she added that she treats it all “like music” and works towards being her best. She recently had her second child, daughter Divisha, and is currently taking care of the young ones.

She said in her recent vlog, “You all comment ‘chhoti haathi’, ‘mini haathi’, don’t know why they are like music to my ears. Whenever I hear it, I think mehnaat karna mat ruko (Do not stop working hard). When society taunts you, you take it positively and work towards your best.

The fat in the lower stomach feels solid. That is the most difficult part to reduce. But I will do it. Gaaliyon ko aane dijiye (Let the abuses come). Then, I get more motivation. If I wear loose outfits, it is camouflaged. But I don’t want to camouflage. I Want to wear a bikini again and flaunt again…just like I did in Maldives. I dream of it and keep working out.”