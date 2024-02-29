Deepika Singh lives her childhood dream, gets nose pierced for 'Mangal Lakshmi'

Delving into her long-held childhood wish, actress Deepika Singh adorned her nose with a piercing for her role in the show ‘Mangal Lakshmi’. Deepika is thrilled about going to great lengths to portray Mangal.

Talking about her preparations for the role, Deepika, who is best known for ‘Diya Aur Baati Hum’ shared: “As a kid, I always wanted to get my nose pierced, but I couldn’t. I would always use stick-on bindis or accessories. However, for this character, I got a nose piercing, and I am thrilled that it suits me. The experience of getting the piercing was quite memorable and scary.”

“It took a lot of courage because the first attempt didn’t go well, and I remember my nose bleeding a little. I had to go back to the piercer and get it done again. It was a bit painful, but in the end, it was worth it. As an actor, I am all in for bending over backward to ensure authenticity,” she said.

The ‘Kavach… MahaShivratri’ fame actress added: “Mangal is a character who resonates with all the household women out there, and the nose piercing is a striking aspect of her identity. I wanted to honour that by piercing my nose for real.”

‘Mangal Lakshmi’ is a heartfelt story centered around a homemaker and her younger sister shedding light on the foundation of love and marriage – respect. In this story of sisterly bond, the elder one Mangal paves the way for a brighter future for her younger sister, Lakshmi, depicted by Sanika Amit.

The show airs at 9 pm on Colors.