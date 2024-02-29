HomeTVNews

Deepika Singh lives her childhood dream, gets nose pierced for 'Mangal Lakshmi'

By Agency News Desk

Delving into her long-held childhood wish, actress Deepika Singh adorned her nose with a piercing for her role in the show ‘Mangal Lakshmi’. Deepika is thrilled about going to great lengths to portray Mangal.

Talking about her preparations for the role, Deepika, who is best known for ‘Diya Aur Baati Hum’ shared: “As a kid, I always wanted to get my nose pierced, but I couldn’t. I would always use stick-on bindis or accessories. However, for this character, I got a nose piercing, and I am thrilled that it suits me. The experience of getting the piercing was quite memorable and scary.”

“It took a lot of courage because the first attempt didn’t go well, and I remember my nose bleeding a little. I had to go back to the piercer and get it done again. It was a bit painful, but in the end, it was worth it. As an actor, I am all in for bending over backward to ensure authenticity,” she said.

The ‘Kavach… MahaShivratri’ fame actress added: “Mangal is a character who resonates with all the household women out there, and the nose piercing is a striking aspect of her identity. I wanted to honour that by piercing my nose for real.”

‘Mangal Lakshmi’ is a heartfelt story centered around a homemaker and her younger sister shedding light on the foundation of love and marriage – respect. In this story of sisterly bond, the elder one Mangal paves the way for a brighter future for her younger sister, Lakshmi, depicted by Sanika Amit.

The show airs at 9 pm on Colors.

Previous article
Nuclear power to be ‘game-changer’ in Net-Zero: Nuclear scientist Anil Kakodkar
Next article
'If trials are only in the hands of WFI, and govt can't do anything then we won't participate in it', says Bajrang Punia
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES

Just In

About Glamsham.com

glamsham.com® (since 1999) is an English language news / information platform with an aim to connect with people with information about the entertainment industry.

FOLLOW US