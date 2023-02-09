scorecardresearch
Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts to comment on her new pics with her husband Shanwaz Shaikh

Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shanwaz Shaikh.

By Pooja Tiwari
Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts to comment on her new pics with her husband Shanwaz Shaikh

Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shanwaz Shaikh. Since then, even though the duo has been living a happy life, netizens aren’t keeping shut from trolling the couple for various reasons.

From her decision to marry a different culture’s man, the skin color of Devoleena’s hubby, her close friendship with her co-star, Vishal Singh, and many more such instances, the actress has constantly been facing one after the other trolls.

However, keeping her best foot forward, she also reacts to some of the trolls in her own sassy way.

Recently Devoleena Bhattacharjee shared beautiful twinning pictures with her hubby, Shanwaz Shaikh. In the pictures, the duo was seen twinning in white ensembles while posing for the lens. Devoleena opted for a chikankari suit with full sleeves paired with a matching dupatta. On the other hand, Shanwaz donned a white t-shirt paired with a beige jacket and denim pants.

Sharing them, she wrote: “Tenu Dhoop Lagiya re..Main Chaoo ban jawaa…”

Now reacting to Devoleena Bhattacharjee's pictures on Instagram, a troll commented, "Langur ke hath mai angoor easa ho gaya." Within no time, the actress gave a savage reply to the troll comment under her picture and wrote, "aur kalyug mein shaitaan ka agman aapke paida hone se hogaya.. 🤦🏼‍♀️"

