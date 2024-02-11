HomeTVNews

Dharmesh Vyas: Build a conversation around malpractice like dowry

Dharmesh Vyas said that portraying Hemraj in ‘Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai’ has been a monumental challenge, as well as an opportunity for him

By Agency News Desk
Dharmesh Vyas: Portraying Hemraj has been a monumental challenge
Dharmesh Vyas

Actor Dharmesh Vyas, who will be playing a pivotal role in the upcoming show ‘Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai’, said that portraying Hemraj has been a monumental challenge, as well as an opportunity for him to create awareness and build a conversation around malpractice like dowry.

The thought-provoking show, follows Nandini’s journey (essayed by Meera Deosthale), who is deeply rooted in tradition but also raises objections to any belief that disregards the dignity of a woman.

This show puts the spotlight on the prevailing ‘Dahej Pratha’ that plagues our society, with Nandini confronting her father-in-law, Hemraj Ratanshi (portrayed by Dharmesh), and making a powerful demand – “mujhe mera dahej waapas chahiye.”

Dharmesh embodies the role of Hemraj Ratanshi, Nandini’s father-in-law, who is conservative and a reflection of the patriarchal society.

About the concept of the show and his character, Dharmesh said: “Some characters are created to underline what should not be done in society, such is the character of Hemraj. While I am against this crime which is disguised in the name of tradition, portraying Hemraj has been a monumental challenge as well as an opportunity for me to create awareness and build a conversation against such practices.”

“Hemraj Ratanshi is a hardcore businessman who marches to the beat of his drum; he’s truly an enigma, with his actions and thoughts often veering into unpredictable territory. I’ve transformed myself physically for this role, growing out my beard and graying my hair so that I can effectively bring out the cold and calculative nature of this character,” he said.

Dharmesh added: “Portraying the character of Hemraj is the biggest role of my life because it challenges my own character.”

‘Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai’ will air from February 19 on Sony.

