'Dhruv Tara': Dhruv will take a stand for what he believes in

Ishaan Dhawan has shared that the upcoming episodes of the show will see his character take a stand for what he believes in.

'Dhruv Tara' Dhruv will take a stand for what he believes in
'Dhruv Tara' Dhruv will take a stand for what he believes in pic courtecy news agency

Actor Ishaan Dhawan, who essays the titular character of Dhruv in the television show ‘Dhruv Tara – Samay Sadi Se Pare’, has shared that the upcoming episodes of the show will see his character take a stand for what he believes in. However, Tara, who time travels to  the 17th century, will be still hurt about her father’s death and is careful around Dhruv as she thinks he’s connected to what happened to her father.

The show recently completed 150 episodes. In the upcoming week, Tara finally makes her return to Vallabhgarh, taking a step closer to her love, Dhruv.

Talking about the upcoming track, Ishaan Dhawan said: “In the upcoming episodes, viewers will witness Dhruv taking a stand for what he believes in. Portraying Dhruv’s emotions over the past few weeks has been exhilarating. Dhruv’s world gets shaken amid the wedding celebrations and Mahaveer’s entrance.”

In the midst of Dhruv and Shyam Mohini’s wedding festivities, an exciting twist takes centre stage. Mahaveer (Krishna Bharadwaj) dramatically enters and announces that he knows about the scheme to seize control of Vallabhgarh. This revelation shocks everyone and Dhruv openly admits his heart belongs solely to Tara, shattering Shyam Mohini’s hopes of a union.

As tension rises, Tara defies all odds and finally reaches the 17th century despite Shyam Mohini’s attempts to destroy Navrang Van. Dhruv is thrilled by Tara’s return, but there’s a catch: Tara’s still hurt about her father’s death and is careful around Dhruv as she thinks he’s connected to what happened to her father.

“When Tara returns to the 17th century, it’s a mix of joy and heartache for Dhruv. Her lingering pain from her father’s loss casts a shadow on their reunion, leaving Dhruv with a sense of longing and unspoken regret. I can confidently say that this chapter in Dhruv and Tara’s life is a blend of love, uncertainty, and redemption that I’m thrilled our audience will experience,” Ishaan added.

‘Dhruv Tara- Samay Sadi Se Pare’ airs Monday to Saturday on Sony SAB.

