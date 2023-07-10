scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Dino James gets a tattoo dedicated to his 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' journey

Dino James, who is the contestant of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' season 13, got a tattoo done on his wrist dedicated to his memorable journey in the show.

By Agency News Desk
Dino James gets a tattoo dedicated to his 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' journey
Dino James gets a tattoo dedicated to his 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' journey

Rapper Dino James, who is the contestant of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ season 13, got a tattoo done on his wrist dedicated to his memorable journey in the show.

Dino James, who appeared as the squad boss in the rap reality show ‘Hustle 2.0’, which aired on MTV, will soon be seen participating in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’.

At the press conference of the show, Dino opened up about his journey of the show.

Talking about his journey, the rapper said: “I have lived the best 50 days of my life in Cape Town, South Africa for the shoot of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’. I am a changed person today. It feels like something is unlocked from inside. It has affected my life so much that I got a tattoo of Table Top Mountain which is a tourist attraction in Cape Town on my wrist. Coming back from ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ feels like you are coming back from an ashram, completely changed.”

There were rumours that Dino is the winner this time.

Commenting on that, he said: “This game is not at all about winning and losing. If you talk about winning and losing, the purity of the games gets lost. We all were living like a family there, I can not think about winning from anyone. The only feeling that gave you satisfaction was after you completed your stunt.”

‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi’ Season 13 is scheduled to premiere from July 15 on Colors and digitally stream on Jio Cinema.

The series is filmed in South Africa and will be hosted by Rohit Shetty.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Study shows even moderate heat can affect human heart
Next article
Dua Lipa shares shower selfie flaunting abs, fans spot X-rated detail in picture
This May Also Interest You
News

Kiara shares video of her 'Raat Baki' song sequence taken in a single shot

Technology

IIT Guwahati's AI model to predict knee osteoarthritis severity from X-rays

News

'Ghoomer' to open 14th edition of Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Technology

Japanese researchers find new way to diagnose ovarian cancer

News

Lana Del Rey address controversial Glastonbury show where she arrived late to perform

Technology

Apple iPhone 15 Pro to be available in dark blue colour: Report

Technology

Won’t regulate AI, will create guardrails to curb AI user harm: MoS IT

Technology

Roposo, Shopify join hands to boost digital entrepreneurship in India

News

Harry Styles hit in the face again while on stage, no flowers this time

Technology

Hackers stole $30 bn in crypto since 2012: Report

Technology

Digital wallets transactions value to surpass $16 trillion by 2028

News

Dua Lipa shares shower selfie flaunting abs, fans spot X-rated detail in picture

Technology

Study shows even moderate heat can affect human heart

News

Jamie Foxx spotted waving to fans from boat in first appearance since hospitalisation

News

'Wear it like a war scar', says Rohit Roy on his injuries during 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' shoot

Technology

Nothing announces opening of 1st 'Customer Service Centre' in India

News

Ranveer Singh shares cute picture with Deepika Padukone

News

Jawan Prevue: Shah Rukh Khan in a badass bald avatar as a villain in this mass entertainer

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US