'Doosri Maa' actress Manisha Arora shares her skincare secret for monsoons

Manisha Arora, who portrays the role of Mahua in the TV show 'Doosri Maa', shared that she uses a homemade scrub to keep her skin healthy during monsoons.

Actress Manisha Arora, who portrays the role of Mahua in the television show ‘Doosri Maa’, shared that she uses a homemade scrub to keep her skin healthy during monsoons. The actress shared that Monsoon may be all about pleasant feelings and having fun while getting drenched in the rain in the middle of nature. But all of this affects the skin. And she feels it is critical to protect the skin and give it proper care.

Sharing her skin care secret, she said: “I use a homemade scrub twice a week to exfoliate my skin. The scrub contains some oatmeal, orange peel and red lentil powder mixed with rose water. I apply it on the skin until semi-dry.”

She further mentioned: “Then I scrub my face for a few minutes before washing it with ice water. The results are stunning. I highly recommend this to all readers who want to keep their skin glowing.”

‘Doosri Maa’ tells the story of a woman living in Uttar Pradesh with her husband, two daughters and in-laws. Her happy, peaceful family life comes to a screeching halt when she and her husband unknowingly adopt his illegitimate child. The show captures the protagonist Yashoda’s journey of coming to terms with her husband’s past and her conflicted, rocky relationship with her stepson.

‘Doosri Maa’ airs Monday to Friday on &TV.

