Eklavya Sood: Felt jitters shooting alongside Jennifer Winget

Actor Eklavya Sood, who is a part of the web series ‘Singhania v/s Singhania’, revealed how he was a tad bit nervous and felt jitters in sharing the screen space with Jennifer Winget.

Speaking about his co-star Jennifer, he said: “The dynamics between the members of the cast are brilliant, to be really honest. While I was accepting the show, I was a little nervous to play a character alongside Jennifer Winget. I’ve seen her while I was growing up and I have always admired her as an actor.”

“Obviously, I felt the jitters when I was supposed to shoot my first scene with her. How should I address her was a thought that came to me, should I call her Anushka (her character name), Jennifer or ma’am. I eventually blurred out ma’am. Immediately she was like, ‘call me Jennifer, don’t call me ma’am’. And that’s how our ice kind of broke and all those jitters subsided. It’s been smooth sailing ever since,” he shared.

The actor further said that he shares a great rapport with Karan Wahi and Reem Shaikh.

“Reem is a very good friend now. We jam a lot, we chill a lot. She and I share a lot of screen time together and that has continued off screen as well,” said Eklavya.

The actor continued saying, “While Karan and I, we have our own kind of a history and connection. Karan is a fun person to be around on set. You will always be entertained with him. There is never a dull moment. I love his energy, and his candid humour.”

“He and I bonded on our shared history and lineage. Our moms are Kashmiris, and he has promised me when his mom visits she is going to cook Rohan Joshi for me. And I am going to make him stick by his words,” added Eklavya.

The show weaves the lives of legal professionals, probing the intricacies of moral dilemmas and the challenge of choosing the right path over the easy one.

It airs on Sony LIV.