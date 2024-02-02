'Fake news', insists Poonam Pandey's 'Lock Upp' co-star Vinit Kakar

Vinit Kakar, who was a co-contestant with Poonam Pandey in the first season of the Kangana Ranaut-hosted reality show ‘Lock Upp’, has dismissed the news about the death of the reality TV star as “100 per cent fake”, but he added that it was not a publicity stunt as alleged by certain sections of the media.

On Friday morning, a post appeared on Pandey’s official Instagram handle announcing her death from cervical cancer.

Talking about the ‘mysterious death’, Kakar said: “I get the feeling this news is fake. I know Poonam, she is a strong lady. I have spent two weeks with her on the show ‘Lock Upp’. I know her personality and character… She is a very strong lady.”

Kakar added that he had met her during the premiere of Kangana Ranaut’s 2022 film ‘Dhaakad’, and more recently at the birthday party of the ‘Lock Upp’ director.

“This was three or four months back. We partied together and I never got the feeling that she was suffering from any serious illness. She was looking healthy and was in good spirits,” Kakar said.

The ‘Ziddi Dil Maane Na’ actor added: “This is fake news and within a couple of days you will come to know that this is so. Her phone is unavailable, maybe somebody has hacked her Instagram account, or her manager’s account. Anything can happen. I cannot believe that this news is real.”

He said: “It is hard to believe something as serious as cervical cancer happened to her and there were no symptoms. How could this have happened so suddenly?

“I don’t know why and who is doing this. Someone is saying her body is in Pune, others are saying it is in Kanpur. Till her family members speak on this, I will not believe the news.”

He added: “The numbers of her family members are out of reach right now. I will not trust anyone else on this matter.”

Kakar concluded on a heartfelt note, saying, “Poonam, wherever you are, please come soon and clear the air about yourself.”