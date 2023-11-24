Farah Khan gets emotional at Sangeeta Phogat's tribute to Sridevi, says 'You created tabahi'

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan, who is currently a judge on the celebrity dance reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’, appreciated wrestler Sangeeta Phogat’s performance on Sridevi’s iconic track ‘Hawa Hawai’, and said how the act touched her soul and got her emotional.

This weekend the show will have a ‘Chartbuster Ka Blockbuster’ theme. The stars will set the stage on fire with their blockbuster performances to iconic Bollywood songs, ranging from classic tunes to the latest chart-toppers, promising a rollercoaster of emotions and jaw-dropping routines.

The celebrities will leave no stone unturned to impress judges Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi and Malaika Arora along with the audience to secure their place in the competition.

Sangeeta, who has brought the country much glory, has been a surprise package on the show. And with her undying passion for dance, Sangeeta, along with her choreographer Bharat Ghare, will leave everyone in awe with her electrifying performance to ‘Hawa Hawai’.

Talking about the performance, Farah said: “Sangeeta, I felt like my daughter was performing. When we got to know you were performing Sridevi’s song, we were a bit apprehensive. But you brought a unique flavour, so beautifully and charmingly, without any imitation. You are genuine and a pure soul.”

“I won’t say it was technically perfect, but it was an act that made our eyes well up with tears of happiness. Bharat, you incorporated those small elements so beautifully, using her costume, and she looked graceful. It was all a part of her. You created tabahi,” shared Farah.

She added: “One act is about technical perfection and the other is about touching everyone’s soul; for us, this act touched our souls and we got emotional. I’m the biggest Sridevi fan. I have choreographed Sridevi, but only you could have done it because you didn’t think of matching her, you just did the act being Sangeeta. Beautifully done.”

The competition is already getting intense, as the show will also witness its first elimination.

‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ airs on Sony.