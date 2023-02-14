Farah Khan hosted a grand party for the success of Bigg Boss 16. Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Abdu Rozik, Archana Gautam, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Soundarya Sharma, Sreejita De and others joined the celebration. Taking to Instagram, Farah shared a glimpse of the party which she captioned, “Party of the year !! #biggboss16 .. #myfavouriteshow #MANDLIROCKS p.s.- @m___c___stan singing anthem for the first time.”

Shiv Thakare and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia entered the party together and posed for the shutterbugs. Shiv looked handsome in a pink suit, while Nimrit dazzled in a golden shimmery dress.

Archana wore a lovely off-shoulder gown for the bash. While Gauahar Khan sported a pretty floral dress while husband Zaid looked handsome in smart casuals.

