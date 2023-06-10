scorecardresearch
Farah Khan revealed half of Salman Khan’s song ‘Saajan Ji Ghar Aaye’ was shot by a duplicate

Half of 'Saajan Ji Ghar Aaye' from 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' was shot by a duplicate of Salman Khan, revealed choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan.

By Agency News Desk
Farah Khan | Salman Khan in song Saajan Ji Ghar Aaye _ pic courtesy yt

The iconic track ‘Saajan Ji Ghar Aaye’ from the film ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ was half shot by a duplicate of superstar Salman Khan, reveals choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan. Farah made an appearance on the dance-based reality show, ‘India’s Best Dancer’. She was seen sharing anecdotes about the song with host Jay Bhanushali.

Farah revealed that most of the scenes were done by duplicate of Salman, who played the role of Aman as he came in just for a few hours.

A promo shared by the channel Sony TV on Instagram, showed Farah talking to the duplicate named Ritji.

She is said: “Ritji bahut cute tha yar. Main bata du Sajan ji Ghar Aaye mein, Salman ka aadha gana Salman ka dupe banke Ritji ne kia. Really, kyunki Salman aata hi tha 2-3 ghante ke liye. To baki back shot, top shot, wide shot, sab Ritji karta tha.”

The video was captioned: “Toh aapko kaisi lagi ‘Sajanji’ ke peeche ki ye kahani? Cinema se jude aur bhi kisse hum laaye hain aapke liye khaas, toh don’t miss #CinemaKe110SaalBemisaal IndiasBestDancer #DanceKaFest.”

