Shweta Rastogi: From ‘Alif Laila’ to ‘Baalveer 3’, industry has changed a lot

After being part of a fantasy drama like ‘Alif Laila’, actress Shweta Rastogi is doing another fantasy show, ‘Baalveer 3’. Sharing about being part of it and how the presentation of the same genre on TV has changed so far with time, Shweta said: “From doing ‘Alif Laila’ to ‘Baalveer’, the industry has changed a lot. Fantasy shows have been a staple of TV for years, but I would say that the imaginative sense and the way things are presented on-screen have changed completely. Due to technology and advancement, fantasy shows have surely been raised a notch higher.”

She said: “Earlier, it was a difficult task to project and execute things for a fantasy-themed show, but now it’s not that hard. From doing tricks behind the curtains to VFX, everything has changed a lot.”

Shweta is popular for playing the role of Radha in Ramanand Sagar’s show, ‘Shri Krishna’.

The actress also acted in the films such as ‘Khudgarz’, ‘Khoon Bhari Maang’, ‘Parinda’ and ‘Kishen Kanhaiya’.

She was also part of TV shows like ‘Kesar’, ‘Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein’, ‘Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki’, among others.

Talking about being a part of a fantasy drama once again, Shweta said: “Being an actor, I always want to try challenging and unique roles that provide me with a chance to experiment with my abilities. And ‘Baalveer’ is one such show. I am quite excited about doing a fantasy show and, personally, I enjoy watching them too.”