scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Shweta Rastogi: From ‘Alif Laila’ to ‘Baalveer 3’, industry has changed a lot

After being part of a fantasy drama like 'Alif Laila', actress Shweta Rastogi is doing another fantasy show, 'Baalveer 3'.

By News Bureau

After being part of a fantasy drama like ‘Alif Laila’, actress Shweta Rastogi is doing another fantasy show, ‘Baalveer 3’. Sharing about being part of it and how the presentation of the same genre on TV has changed so far with time, Shweta said: “From doing ‘Alif Laila’ to ‘Baalveer’, the industry has changed a lot. Fantasy shows have been a staple of TV for years, but I would say that the imaginative sense and the way things are presented on-screen have changed completely. Due to technology and advancement, fantasy shows have surely been raised a notch higher.”

She said: “Earlier, it was a difficult task to project and execute things for a fantasy-themed show, but now it’s not that hard. From doing tricks behind the curtains to VFX, everything has changed a lot.”

Shweta is popular for playing the role of Radha in Ramanand Sagar’s show, ‘Shri Krishna’.

The actress also acted in the films such as ‘Khudgarz’, ‘Khoon Bhari Maang’, ‘Parinda’ and ‘Kishen Kanhaiya’.

She was also part of TV shows like ‘Kesar’, ‘Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein’, ‘Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki’, among others.

Talking about being a part of a fantasy drama once again, Shweta said: “Being an actor, I always want to try challenging and unique roles that provide me with a chance to experiment with my abilities. And ‘Baalveer’ is one such show. I am quite excited about doing a fantasy show and, personally, I enjoy watching them too.”

Previous article
Superstar Rajinikanth's visit 'delights' Thackeray family
Next article
Chinese scientists hopeful about silent Zhurong Mars rover: Report
This May Also Interest You
News

All 30K PVR INOX employees to wear uniforms made with recycled PET bottles

News

Rajkummar Rao, Dia Mirza recall their days of struggle in industry

News

'Bigg Boss 16' winner MC Stan's gig at Indore stopped over his songs

Sports

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals' Ishant Sharma picks Aman Khan as good prospect for future

Sports

WPL 2023: Gujarat Giants win toss, elect to bat against RCB

News

'Bigg Boss 13' fame Dalljiet Kaur weds UK-based businessman Nikhil Patel

News

Lindsay Lohan's pregnancy happened at 'the right time', says her mom

Sports

Asian Billiards: Advani, Damani, Shrikrishna storm into semis of 100-up format

Technology

Chinese scientists hopeful about silent Zhurong Mars rover: Report

News

Superstar Rajinikanth's visit 'delights' Thackeray family

Sports

Women's World Boxing C'ships: Preeti records sensational win against Perijoc; Nitu, Manju also prevail (Ld)

News

India's first crossover hero who showed his calibre both at home and abroad

Technology

5 mn food deliveries daily in Mumbai, yet riders struggle to survive

Technology

Why AI fails to reproduce human vision

Health & Lifestyle

S Korea's new Covid-19 cases below 10,000 for 3rd day

Health & Lifestyle

Covid-19 pandemic likely to settle as seasonal flu this year: WHO

News

Every girl will relate to my character in 'Hunter – Tootega Nahi Todega': Esha Deol

Sports

IPL 2023: My cricketing journey has been between two Mahendra Singhs, Jadeja reveals his interesting chat with Dhoni

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US