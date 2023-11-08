Gauahar Khan, Shiv Thakare, Tanishaa Mukerji, Urvashi Dholakia , Aamir, among others spotted during ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ promotions

Shiv Thakare, Tanishaa Mukerji, Aamir Ali, Sangeeta Phogat, Shoiab Ibrahim, Urvashi Dholakia, Sreerama Chandra, Adrija Sinha, Rajiv Thaukur and Gauahar Khan were spotted here, while they were promoting the upcoming dance reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’.

A dance competition that sees celebrities shed their inhibitions and put on their dancing shoes, ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’, is set to make its grand return after a hiatus of 12 years.

The show adds a unique twist to the public personas of your favourite stars from diverse walks of life, as they take on the challenge of learning and performing intricate dance routines, all while competing for the coveted trophy.

The host of this season, Gauahar was seen in a black below knee length shimmery dress, with long sleeves. She completed the look with silver strappy heels.

With her hair let open, and mauve pink lips, Gauahar opted for a no-jewelry look.

She was seen saying to paparazzi,” Happy Diwali. May there be love, light and happiness in everyone’s homes.”

Shiv was spotted wearing a parrot green coloured jacket, with black tee, and matching jeans. He said: “Happy Diwali. Eat, and enjoy, don’t take tension, whatever happens it’s only for good. Try to celebrate the festival with your family. No matter how much work you get, if you don’t have your family with you then there is no happiness. And I am feeling this because I am away from my home for some days due to work commitments. I will go home on Diwali.”

Urvashi looked radiant in a pink co-ord set with her hair tied in a braided ponytail. She opted for nude pink lips, kohl eyes. She completed the look with small silver hoops.

She had a band aid on the thumb of her foot, and said “it is because of the dance rehearsals.”

Shoiab was seen in a casual white tee and a blue ripped denims. Aamir was seen in a white tee, black denim jacket, and blue denims. He completed the look with white sneakers, and black sunglasses.

Singer Sreerama wore an all black outfit, with black jacket, and denims.

“Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa” will feature Farah Khan and Arshad Warsi as the judges, and will air on Sony from November 11.