Gaurika Sharma roped in to play titular role in 'Shravani'

By Agency News Desk

Child actress Gaurika Sharma, who is known for working in TV shows such as ‘Choti Sardarni’, ‘Banni Chow Home Delivery’, among others, has been roped in to play the titular role in the show ‘Shravani’.

This show is inspired by the character of Shravan Kumar from mythology and Gaurika will be seen playing Shravani, who takes care of her blind parents like Shravan Kumar.

Gaurika talked about her role and says: “I am so happy to be a part of Shravani. Playing the role of Shravani is amazing. She is such a kind and happy person, and I am trying my best to be like her.”

She further added on how it is to be part of the show and said: “Everyone on the team is really nice, and I am having so much fun on set. I hope people like watching me on the show and give me lots of love.”

‘Shravani’ will be airing soon on Shemaroo Umang.

