scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Geeta Kapur on Shivanshu's act on IBD: 'I felt like I'll find a sona munda in Punjab'

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANS) Choreographer and judge Geeta Kapur feels that she will find a ‘sona munda’ in Punjab, after watching Shivanshu Soni’s heartwarming performance in ‘India’s Best Dancer 3’

This weekend, the episode of the dance reality show “India’s Best Dancer 3” is themed as ‘Romance Special’. The talented contestants along with their choreographers will weave a magical tapestry of love through their mesmerising performances.

One of the highlights of the episode will be the heartwarming performance by contestant Shivanshu and choreographer Vivek Chachere, who will beautifully convey the feeling of longing for love through the iconic song “Udja Kale Kawan”, leaving everybody in awe.

Praising Shivanshu’s exceptional performance, Geeta will say: “Shivanshu’s performance brought a rare and delightful emotion of ‘Intezaar’ to the dance form. It’s a feeling that is not often seen, and witnessing this being portrayed so beautifully on the stage was a delight.”

“It’s like a montage song that we see in films, and we expect the same. I never thought I would witness this kind of magic on stage, and only Vivek can create such an atmosphere,” shares Geeta.

She further calls Shivanshu a brilliant performer. “This new ‘andaaz’ of yours is simply outstanding. Your portrayal of love is awe-inspiring, and I have never seen this side of you before. I felt as though I’ll find a ‘sona munda’ in Punjab after this heartwarming performance.”

“Thank you for evoking such heartfelt emotions in me, and I can confidently say that this performance has left a lasting impact on all of us,” added Geeta.

Judge Sonali Bendre also showered praise on Shivanshu’s performance, saying: “The dance exuded both energy and softness, creating a mesmerising and complete package. Vivek’s choreography was beautifully executed, and whenever Shivanshu and Vivek take the stage, they bring something extraordinary.”

“Small elements create a big impact, much like the essence of romance, where even the tiniest details leave a lasting impression. These nuances should be treasured and kept safe, just as they were portrayed in this act,” added Sonali.

“The charming Marzi Pestonji joins in as the guest judge while vivacious singer, Shilpa Rao will be coming to promote the trending song “Kaavaalaa.”

India’s Best Dancer 3 airs on Sony.

–IANS

sp/kvd

1
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Sandra Bullock's romance with Bryan Randall hit shaky ground
Next article
IIT Mandi study sheds light on benefits of recycling end-of-life solar cells
This May Also Interest You
Technology

IIT Mandi study sheds light on benefits of recycling end-of-life solar cells

Fashion & Lifestyle

Sandra Bullock's romance with Bryan Randall hit shaky ground

News

'Scream VII' in works with Christopher Landon taking over reigns

Technology

Dunzo’s seller app to onboard 20K local merchants on ONDC network

News

Faria Abdullah's tattoo helped her bag lead part in 'The Jengaburu Curse'

Technology

New Philips soundbar with wireless subwoofer launches in India

Sports

India and Bengal batter Manoj Tiwary announces retirement from all forms of cricket

News

Nicolas Cage looks unrecognisable as balding man in upcoming 'Dream Scenario'

News

Arjun Kanungo worked for a year on 'Industry 2'

Technology

Zuckerberg takes 4,000 ‘unhealthy’ calories a day to offset activities

News

Lizzo's lawsuit reveals horrifying charges with corroboration from several witnesses

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar’s mom gets emotional and says, ‘Bacche ko rota dekhna acha nahi lagta, har maa fir roti hai’

Sports

Hasn't sunk in that I won't bowl another ball or hit another ball, says Stuart Broad

News

Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet still dating contrary to rumours

Sports

National Motorcycle Racing: Stars under pressure from new generation of riders in Round 3

News

Pankaj Tripathi stands up to son's school administration in 'OMG 2' trailer

News

BLACKPINK's Jisoo dating actor Ahn Bo-hyun

News

Adah Sharma on 'Commando' Prem: We were two kid on set with unlimited adrenaline

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US