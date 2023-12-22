Sunday, December 24, 2023
TVNews

Geetanjali Mishra to turn Santa for nephews this Christmas

Actress Geetanjali Mishra, who essays the role of Rajesh in the television show ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’, has shared her Christmas plans.

By Agency News Desk
Geetanjali Mishra to turn Santa for nephews this Christmas
Geetanjali Mishra to turn Santa for nephews this Christmas _pic courtesy news agency

Actress Geetanjali Mishra, who essays the role of Rajesh in the television show ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’, has shared her Christmas plans. The actress shared that she is going to buy a PlayStation for her two nephews, something that they have been asking for quite some time now.

“For several years, I have been the secret Santa for my nephews. Even though they expect my Secret Santa surprise every year, they get extremely happy upon receiving their special gifts. Witnessing the sheer joy in their eyes upon unwrapping their presents is truly magical. While I have never donned a Santa costume before, I am considering trying it out this year… I might look cute in it,” she said.

Geetanjali added, “My plan for this Christmas is to gift them a long-awaited PlayStation they both can enjoy together. I encourage everyone to take on the role of Santa for their loved ones this Christmas. Making our dear ones happy brings immense joy and fulfilment.”

‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’ airs Monday to Friday on &TV.

Previous article
IND W v AUS W: We are not at our best today, says Australian Women's team coach on Wankhede Test
Next article
Warming Arctic waters are emitting carbon: NASA study
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
OTHER STORIES
Advertisment

More in Entertainment

Advertisement

Developed & Maintained by Codestrela Technologies Pvt. Ltd.