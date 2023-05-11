scorecardresearch
'General Hospital' actress Jacklyn Zeman passes away at 70

Actress Jacklyn Zeman, who played Barbara 'Bobbie' Spencer across more than 800 episodes of 'General Hospital', passed away aged 70.

By Agency News Desk

Actress Jacklyn Zeman, who played Barbara ‘Bobbie’ Spencer across more than 800 episodes of ‘General Hospital’, passed away aged 70. Zeman’s death was announced by ‘General Hospital’ executive producer Frank Valentini on Twitter on Wednesday evening, reports ‘Variety’.

No further details about her death are available at this time.

“On behalf of our ‘General Hospital’ family, I am heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Jackie Zeman,” Valentini wrote.

“Just like her character, the legendary Bobbie Spencer, she was a bright light and true professional that brought so much positive energy with her to work.”

“Jackie will be greatly missed, but her positive spirit will always live on with our cast and crew,” Valentini continued.

“We send our heartfelt sympathy to her loved ones, friends and family, especially her daughters Cassidy and Lacey.”

The soap’s production also released a statement on Zeman’s death.

“Jacklyn Zeman has been a beloved member of the ‘General Hospital’ and ABC family since she originated the iconic role of Bobbie Spencer over 45 years ago,” it reads.

“She leaves behind a lasting legacy for her Emmy-nominated portrayal of the bad girl turned heroine and will always be remembered for her kind heart and radiant spirit. We are devastated by the news of her passing, and send our deepest condolences to Jackie’s family, friends and loved ones.”

Born in New Jersey on March 6, 1953, Zeman studied ballet as a child and attended New York University to study dance, but she shifted to acting with her first credit coming on “The Edge of Night” in 1976. In the same year, she received a lengthy arc on “One Life to Live,” appearing in more than 40 episodes.

She joined ‘General Hospital’ in 1977 and has since appeared in more than 800 episodes over nearly 50 years. She played Bobbie Spencer, the sister to Pat Spencer (Dee Wallace) and Luke Spencer Sr. (Anthony Geary).

Zeman is survived by her two daughters, Cassidy and Lacey.

Entertainment Today

