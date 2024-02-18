HomeTVNews

Gurmeet Choudhary kicks off a healthy Sunday with celery juice

Gurmeet Choudhary, known for his portrayal of Lord Rama in the television series 'Ramayan,' is currently shooting his latest project in Patiala, Punjab.

By Agency News Desk
Gurmeet Choudhary kicks off a healthy Sunday with celery juice
Gurmeet Choudhary kicks off a healthy Sunday with celery juice _ pic courtesy news agency

Actor Gurmeet Choudhary, known for his portrayal of Lord Rama in the television series ‘Ramayan,’ is currently shooting his latest project in Patiala, Punjab. He has offered a glimpse into his Sunday routine, kicking off the day with nutritious celery juice.

The ‘Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi’ fame actor took to Instagram Stories and dropped a photograph from Patiala. In the serene ambiance of a terrace bathed in sunlight, Gurmeet embraces the tranquility of a Sunday morning.

With a glass of celery juice in his hand, he indulges in a refreshing sip, setting the tone for a rejuvenating day ahead.

The post is captioned: “Good morning #patiala.” There is also a sticker which reads: “Celery juice crew.”

On the work front, Gurmeet last featured in a 2021 movie ‘The Wife’. The horror film which was released on OTT, stars Sayani Datta alongside Gurmeet.

The actor also starred in a music video titled ‘Tere Mere’ sung by Asees Kaur and Stebin Ben.

| Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet choudhary kicks off a healthy sunday with celery juice
Previous article
Williamson, Southee set to play their 100th Tests as Mitchell, Kuggeleijn return for Australia series
Next article
Tesla able to produce real-world video similar to OpenAI's for over a year: Musk
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES

Just In

About Glamsham.com

glamsham.com® (since 1999) is an English language news / information platform with an aim to connect with people with information about the entertainment industry.

FOLLOW US