‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’ to air new special to celebrate Independence Day

Mumbai, Aug 12 (IANS) As August 15 draws near and the whole nation gears up to celebrate Independence Day, coming to infuse in audiences a burning sense of passion are the new episodes of the sit-com drama series ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’. While the show may be a family oriented drama, it has a quite strong sense of patriotism and will bring forth a new special for August 15, exploring a new storyline.

‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’ new episodes track the life of new Rajesh with actress Geetanjali Mishra sharing, “Katori Amma (Himani Shivpuri) playfully mocks Gabbar (Saheb Das Manikpuri) and Rajesh’s (Geetanjali Mishra) grandfather who was shoe sole maker for the British as against Happu’s (Yogesh Tripathi) grandfather, Chand Singh, who was a freedom fighter.”

She went on to add “Now a reporter, Kamlesh (Sanjay Choudhary), informs them about a government scheme offering pensions to freedom fighters’ families. Encouraged, Katori Amma suggests that Happu applies for it. While gathering the necessary documents, Happu stumbles upon Khansama’s diary, revealing that Chand Singh was a traitor.”

“This revelation brings humiliation to the entire family. Hritik (Aryan Prajapati), Chamchi (Zaara Warsi), and Ranbir (Somya Azad) feel dejected and ask Beni (Vishwanath Chatterjee) and Bimlesh (Sapna Sikarwar) to adopt them. Rajesh attempts to console and remind them that standing by one’s family during tough times is crucial.”

“The family devises a plan to restore Happu’s honour. Their scheme involves creating a situation where Happu emerges as a hero by saving people from a bomb threat with Beni’s assistance. However, when Beni arrives at the scene, the crowd barred him from entering, resulting in Happu’s arrest on smuggling charges. Commissioner Kishore Bhanushali then asks Happu to resign.”

Tensions soar high in this family drama when past connections are explored, and when themes of family honour and those that participated in India’s struggle for Independence are mocked, questioned then the characters will go nuts, and nothing will be feel-good anymore.

Packing in high intensity drama and refreshing storyline, as well new character arcs, ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’ has received great acclaim from audiences who have praised its freshness amid a bunch of other dramas that offer nothing, while ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’ always has something new to show with a narrative that makes it a compelling watch.

Presented by &TV, ‘Happy Ki Ulti Paltan’, will air its Independence Day special at 10:00 pm on August 14, airing from Monday to Friday, only on &TV.

–IANS

anv/dan