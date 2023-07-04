scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Hemant Kher roped in to play manipulative businessman in ‘Pushpa Impossible’

The television show 'Pushpa Impossible', which presents the story of the titular character of a resilient and determined single mother, has added another member to its cast in the form of actor Hemant Kher, who is known for his brilliant stint in the streaming show 'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story'.

By Agency News Desk
Hemant Kher roped in to play manipulative businessman in ‘Pushpa Impossible’
Hemant Kher roped in to play manipulative businessman in ‘Pushpa Impossible’

The television show ‘Pushpa Impossible’, which presents the story of the titular character of a resilient and determined single mother, has added another member to its cast in the form of actor Hemant Kher, who is known for his brilliant stint in the streaming show ‘Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story’.

The plot is set to take an intriguing turn as the story moves to Patan – a place that has immense relevance in Pushpa’s life.

With the new track, Hemant will portray the role of Viren Setalvad, a manipulative businessman who holds the reins of the Patola weavers in Patan.

Shedding light on his character, Hemant said, “Getting an opportunity to venture into television with a show like ‘Pushpa Impossible’ is a blessing. Viren truly lets me explore the depths of a complex and grey character. Playing this character comes with its own challenges, but I’m looking forward to bringing Viren to life with all his sharpness, charm, and cunning. It will be interesting to see how Viren’s entry will usher in a new havoc for Pushpa and how she will deal with these headwinds in her journey.”

Viren is described as a blend of sophistication, manipulation, and charm, projecting an image of wisdom and patience. His vindictive nature is what will add new challenges to Pushpa’s life.

‘Pushpa Impossible’ airs Monday to Saturday on Sony SAB.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Mastodon sees 294K increase in active users over weekend: CEO
Next article
‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ trailer is all about love, family, drama and laughter
This May Also Interest You
News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Jad offers a heartfelt apology after being in center of controversy

Technology

Amazon introduces new product customisation feature in India

News

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Raatan Kaaliyan' fuses Punjabi and pop

Technology

Quasar 'clocks' show Universe running 5 times slower soon after Big Bang

Technology

Sun releases strong X-class solar flare, triggers radio blackouts on Earth

Technology

iQOO launches 'Neo 7 Pro' with 20W FlashCharge, 50MP ultra-sensing camera in India

News

Shah Rukh Khan suffers injury during shooting for ‘Jawan’ in US, undergoes surgery

News

‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ trailer is all about love, family, drama and laughter

Technology

Mastodon sees 294K increase in active users over weekend: CEO

Technology

Smartwatches may help detect Parkinson's 7 years before symptoms appear

News

Cate Blanchett feels she has to fight for the right to be an artiste while in Australia

Technology

China restricts exports of key materials used to make computer chips

Dialogues

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Dialogues: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s funny dialogues in this twisted love story

News

Kartik, Kiara-starrer 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' manages to get only Rs 4 cr on first Monday

News

Ekta tore Smriti Irani's contract days before hiring her for 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thii'

News

Kanye West dissed over his anti-Semitic remarks in 'The Idol' finale

Technology

Varanium Capital’s Rs 250 cr fund to empower 100 startups in India

Technology

Reddit fixes inaccurate active user counting issue

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US