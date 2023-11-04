scorecardresearch
Hrishikesh Pandey joins the cast of ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’

Hrishikesh Pandey, is delighted to enter the popular TV drama 'Teri Meri Doriyaann' to play the role of Yashraj (Yash) Baweja, Jasleen's (Gauri Tonk) ex–husband.

By Agency News Desk
Hrishikesh Pandey joins the cast of ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ _pic courtesy news agency

Actor Hrishikesh Pandey, best known for his role as Inspector Sachin in C.I.D is delighted to enter the popular TV drama ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ to play the role of Yashraj (Yash) Baweja, Jasleen’s (Gauri Tonk) ex–husband.

The show stars Vijayendra Kumeria as Angad Singh Brar and Himanshi Parashar as Sahiba.

He said: “I’m delighted to enter the show as Yash. There will be a lot that the audience will get to explore with time. I’m enjoying my association with the makers and the cast. I had already known and worked with some people here before and the new ones are very welcoming.”

“I connect well with my role. I only do roles that excites me and that I can easily relate with.”

The show is set to air the story of Yash and Jasleen’sdivorce, adding new twist and turns. Whether the audience will get to see a love track, Hrishikeshrevealed: “The audience will need to wait and see how the story unfolds. They may see a mature love story.”

“I would love to shoot for it, teen age love stories or bachpan ka pyaar are very common on screens. A mature romance is very rare and if it happens I’m looking forward to shooting for it.”

Hrishikesh is known for featuring in shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Bekaboo among others.

