‘IBD 3’: Deparna Goswami gets new name ‘Bijlee’ from singer Kavita Seth

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Aug 11 (IANS) The upcoming episode of the television show ‘India’s Best Dancer 3’ will see the contestants and their choreographers paying tribute to Indian freedom fighters through their dance performances.

Contestant Deparna Goswami and her choreographer Tarun Nihalani will revisit the Dandi March movement through their act. Their act will be set to the tunes of ‘Bharat Humko Jaan Se Pyara Hai,’ ‘Khandon Se Milte Hain Kandhe,’ and ‘Lakshya’.

Singer Kavita Seth, who is known for the songs like ‘Iiktara’ will give a new name to Deparna, calling her “Bijlee” as she marvels at “toofani” energy in her dance.

Acclaimed singers Mahalaxmi Iyer, Kavita Seth, Shaan, Bikram Ghosh, and Hariharan will grace the show, promoting their upcoming song, ‘Yeh Desh’.

The episode will also feature the cast of the upcoming film ‘Ghoomer’ – Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher.

Deeply moved by the performance, Sonali Bendre will praise the act, saying, “The act you showcased on stage today was a ‘toofani’ performance. I remember seeing Deparna during auditions; she wasn’t selected in the top 12. Yet, as a challenger on the show, we used to discuss her contractions and whether she could dance. Based on that, we made a decision, and I must say, she is truly remarkable.”

She further mentioned, “When she joined as a wild card challenger, she embraced the challenge each week, delivering one outstanding performance after another. Tarun, as her choreographer, you have adeptly harnessed her strengths and concealed her weaknesses, exemplifying an extraordinary performance. May God bless you; always remain true to yourself.”

Singer Bikram Gosh will say, “It’s as if you’ve discovered your purpose. Your dance speaks volumes. You truly seem born for this.”

Reflecting on the act, Hariharan will comment, “Amazing. I must say, you danced with both soul and precision, a mathematical elegance. I particularly appreciated how the structure emerged amidst the dances.”

The latest episode of ‘India’s Best Dancer 3’ will air this weekend on Sony Entertainment Television.

–IANS

Agency News Desk
