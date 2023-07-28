scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

'IBD 3': Sonali Bendre offers rose to Harrdy Sandhu as he croons 'Soch'

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 28 (IANS) On a special demand from the ‘India’s Best Dancer 3’ judge Sonali Bendre, singer Harrdy Sandhu will serenade the crowd with his super hit song ‘Soch’.

The song happens to be Sonali’s personal favourite. Harrdy’s soulful rendition of the song is sure to resonate with the audience.

In the upcoming ‘Andaaz Undekha’ special episode, contestants will be challenged to showcase their never-seen-before talents, taking the competition to new heights.

The evening promises to be unforgettable as renowned choreographer Marzi Pestonji steps into the shoes of Terence Lewis, adding his dance prowess and a fun element to the show.

To add to the excitement, the stage will be graced by the melodious presence of the nation’s heartthrob, Harrdy Sandhu. Harrdy will be promoting his upcoming song ‘Psycho’, and he is set to captivate the audience with his performance.

Following his mesmerising performance, Sonali couldn’t contain her admiration and joined Harrdy on stage, presenting him with a beautiful rose.

She expressed, “I’m a huge fan of yours. This song is my absolute favourite, and expressing love in Punjabi always holds a special place in my heart, which is why I married a Punjabi.”

In response, Harrdy humbly shared his journey, stating, “This song could have been my last one as I had no money to make another, but luckily, the song became a massive hit.”

India’s Best Dancer 3 airs on Sony.

–IANS

sp/aa/prw

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Google's new feature to keep you safe from unwanted Bluetooth tracking
Next article
Vivek Agnihotri, Pallavi Joshi soak in Kashmir's beauty, indulge in shikara ride
This May Also Interest You
Sports

T20 cricket

Sports

INRC's Rally of Coimbatore sets new record with number of entries

Sports

2nd ODI: India likely to experiment again, aim to seal series against West Indies (preview)

Technology

Loss of smell may signal Alzheimer’s risk: Study

Technology

Nazara logs net sales at Rs 254 cr, PAT surges 31% to Rs 20.9 cr

Sports

Torneo del Centenario: Indian men's hockey team holds England to 1-1 draw, fails to reach final

News

'Kohrra' wa shot during 3rd wave of Covid-19

Sports

Yorkshire handed 48 points deduction, fined 400,000 pounds as punishment over racism charges

Technology

How hepatitis is linked with diabetes, HIV

Health & Lifestyle

Toxic chemicals found in Indian-made cough syrup sold in Iraq: Report

Technology

Internet traffic on Airtel, BSNL remained low on May 4 in Manipur: Report

News

Kylie Minogue announces first residency in Las Vegas

News

Michelle Yeoh marries long-time fiancee Jean Todt after 19 years

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Jad Hadid breaks down during 'auditioning task'

News

Vivek Agnihotri, Pallavi Joshi soak in Kashmir's beauty, indulge in shikara ride

Technology

Google's new feature to keep you safe from unwanted Bluetooth tracking

News

Shreya Ghoshal collabs with Afroto: 'Sunn Beliya' is seamless confluence of two cultures, styles

Technology

Swine flu strain passed from humans to swine 400x since 2009: Study

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US