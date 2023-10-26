scorecardresearch
'Indian Idol 14': Contestant Gayathry Rajiv jams with Shreya Ghoshal on ‘Barso Re’

Gayathry Rajiv received high acclaim from the judges, in particular from Shreya Ghoshal, who ended up joining her on stage for a duet, as they sang 'Barso Re'.

By Agency News Desk
Contestant Gayathry Rajiv jams with Shreya Ghoshal on 'Barso Re' _ pic courtesy news agency

In the upcoming episode of the new season of singing reality show ‘Indian Idol’, contestant Gayathry Rajiv received high acclaim from the judges, in particular from Shreya Ghoshal, who ended up joining her on stage for a duet, as they sang ‘Barso Re’.

With judges Kumar Sanu, Shreya Ghoshal, and Vishal Dadlani determining the fate of contestants, they were joined by the special guests Salim & Sulaiman, Hansraj Raghuwanshi, Richa Sharma, Abhijeet Sawant, Arshad Warsi, Sreerama Chandra, and Shoaib Ibrahim.

Gayathry Rajiv, who hails from Kochi, ended up owning the stage with her performance on the song ‘Nimbooda Nimbooda’ from the movie ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’.

This impressed the judges to such an end that it was called the perfect ‘Grah Pravesh’ song.

Following her performance, Gayathri met Shreya Ghoshal whom she has idiolised since her childhood.

Upon meeting the singer, she hesitantly made a request to her with Shreya being more than happy to comply.

Getting on the stage with her,the two belted out a powerful rendition of the song ‘Barso Re’ from the film ‘Guru’.

Praising her performance, Shreya said: “Gayathry, your voice is as sweet as your nickname, ‘Kingini.’ The bell-like quality, the ‘Khanak,’ in your voice is strikingly similar. This performance marked your ‘Grah Pravesh,’ and I must say I absolutely loved the song choice.

“During the theater round, Kavita Krishnamurthy mentored you, and it was her song you performed. She possesses a distinct and open voice and when she sings, it gives a sense of celebration with her expressions and adaayein. It’s challenging to bring that level of emotion to a performance, but you did it fabulously. I hope to hear more of these sangatis in your voice,” the singer added.

Salim & Sulaiman were also greatly impressed by Gayathri’s performance and heaped praise on her, calling her performance “Absolutely brilliant.”

‘Indian Idol’ season 14 airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Entertainment Today

