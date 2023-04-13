‘India’s Best Dancer Season 3’: Emotional Sonali Bendre gives contestant a nickname

Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre, who is also judges ‘India’s Best Dancer Season 3’, was impressed by a contestant and gave her a nickname.

A contestant named Ankeeta Londhe in the upcoming episode will be seen impressing judges Sonali Bendre, Terence Lewis, and Geeta Kapur with her heartfelt contemporary and classical dance fusion on the song ‘Kanha Mane Na’.

An impressed Sonali is heard saying: “Mala tuzha performance khup avadla!(I absolutely loved your performance).”

The 22-year-old contestant left a computer engineering course to pursue dancing. In her journey, Ankeeta’s mother was her biggest supporter who inspired her to pursue her ambition of being a dancer, but unfortunately, she lost her mother in the pandemic.

Overwhelmed with emotions after hearing Ankeeta’s story, Sonali gave her a tight hug and said: “I’m very proud of you.”

She added: “You’re taking responsibility of your family at such a young age, and you’re following your passion. Your mother, Manju Shah, will be overjoyed.”

On finding out that Ankeeta’s mother used to call her, Pillu, Sonali surprised Ankeeta by saying,: “If you go ahead in the show, you will be my ‘Pillu’, Manjuchi multitalented mulgi Pillu.”

‘India’s Best Dancer’ Season 3 airs on Sony Entertainment Television.