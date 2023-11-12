It will be a green Diwali for Manasi Joshi Roy, Rachi Sharma

Actress Manasi Joshi Roy, and Rachi Sharma have expressed their excitement about the Deepavali celebrations this year, and shared that they will be celebrating the festival with their family and friends, and will burn no firecrackers.

Manasi, who essays the role of Ambika in ‘Kyunki… Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai’ said: “Diwali is celebrated with a lot of enthusiasm with our family and friends. Every year, we spend time with our family, go out for lunch, and spend quality time together. And after that, we go meet our friends as well.”

“Rohit Roy and I love spending time with our families, and we make sure we celebrate this festival with them, it’s like a yearly tradition. The whole vibe around this festival is just so amazing, the city is decorated, the houses are lit, and everyone is dressed up spreading all the love and joy. Like every year, this year as well I look forward to celebrating Diwali with my dear ones, as well as my extended Kyunki… Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai family,” she added.

Rachi plays the role of Palki in ‘Kumkum Bhagya’.

The actress said: “Diwali is my favourite time of the year. My Diwali ritual every year involves visiting a temple nearby. I have never been a fan of bursting firecrackers, and personally have never participated in the act either as I feel it’s extensively harming our environment. I love making Rangolis using all kinds of props and decorating my home with lights and Diyas.”

“Just like every year, I will be celebrating the day and spending time with my closest family and friends. I will also be enjoying the delicacies, after all, who can so no to Kaju Katlis and Gujhiyas. Wishing all a very happy Diwali,” she added.

The show airs on Zee TV.