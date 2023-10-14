Jeet Ganguly lauds 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' contestant for recording debut single in one take

Score composer and playback singer Jeet Ganguly, who will be gracing the stage of ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ 2023 gave the contestant Ranita Banerjee her first click with a clapboard, as she performed her first original single ‘Naina’, and revealed how she recorded the whole song in just one take.

The upcoming episodes will see an entertainment extravaganza as Divya Khosla Kumar, Meezaan Jafari and Pearl V Puri along with the music director and composer Jeet Ganguly will be seen gracing the ‘Dosti Special’ episode.

The iconic singing reality show features Himesh Reshammiya, Neeti Mohan, and Anu Malik as judges, and Aditya Narayan as the host. In this special episode, all the contestants showcased their best, aiming to impress both judges and guests.

Contestant Ranita Banerjee got a chance to fulfil her dream by performing her first original single, ‘Naina’, a mesmerising creation by Jeet Ganguly.

Talking about the same, Jeet said: “I have often heard from both the audience and my friends that not everyone who participates in reality shows gets the opportunity to record their own song.”

“However, this year, ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ is taking a significant step by providing deserving contestants with the chance to record and release their original songs. This initiative is truly commendable and crucial, highlighting the importance of giving these talented individuals the opportunity they truly deserve,” he said.

He further commented: “I’m thrilled to share my recording experience with Ranita. She’s an incredible singer, and it was a joy working with her. She wrote the entire song in her diary beforehand, making the recording process seamless.”

“She grasped the pitch and notes after just a couple of explanations and nailed the recording in a single take. What’s more, we didn’t use any software to edit her audio in the song, this is her original voice. The credit goes to all the judges for giving us such amazing talent,” added Jeet.

While Ranita Banerjee’s performance is loved by everyone, it will be interesting for the viewers to watch who will become the next OG performer of the week.

The show airs on Zee TV.