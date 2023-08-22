scorecardresearch
Kajal Pisal to share screen space with Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kareena Kapoor Khan for upcoming project

Kajal Pisal is delighted to shoot with Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan for an upcoming project.

Kajal Pisal to share screen space with Alia, Kareena for upcoming project
Kajal Pisal to share screen space with Alia, Kareena for upcoming project

‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya’ actress Kajal Pisal is delighted to shoot with Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan for an upcoming project. After being spotted at the Chitrakoot studios, she confirmed about being part of the team. However, she refrained from sharing more details about the project.

The actress said: “I’m part of the upcoming project that features both Kareena and Alia. I’m delighted to be in the same frame.”

“But seriously it’s not the correct time to speak and reveal much details about the same,” she added.

Kajal, last seen in ‘Sasural Simar Ka 2’ also said that it will be her first collaboration with Dharma 2.0.

“It is the very first time I’m shooting with them and I’m honoured to be part of this beautiful project.”

Kajal, called Alia and Kareena her favourite.

“Kareena and Alia are beautiful and amazing actors. They are my favourite and I enjoyed watching them onscreen. “

Kajal ventured into acting in 2007 in a minor part in ‘Kuchh Is Tara’. She was then seen in ‘Savdhaan India’, ‘CID’ and ‘Adaalat’.

In 2011, she bagged the role of Ishika in the successful daily soap ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’. She was then seen in ‘Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’ opposite Karan Suchak and ‘Ek Mutthi Aasmaan’.

In 2015, she gained the spotlight by portraying the negative role the longest-running television series ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’. She next replaced Kishwer Merchant Rai in medical romantic drama ‘Savitri Devi College & Hospital’ in 2017.

Later, she was seen in ‘Udaan’, ‘Naagin 5’, ‘Durga – Mata Ki Chhaya’ and ‘Sirf Tum’.

