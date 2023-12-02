- Advertisement -
‘Kaleerein’ actor Priom Gujjar to play lord Vishnu in ‘Karmadhikari Shanidev’

By Agency News Desk
 Actor Priom Gujjar, who was recently seen in historical fiction drama ‘Paurashpur’ for Season 2, has now joined the cast of upcoming mythological show ‘Karmadhikari Shanidev’ and will be seen in the role of Lord Vishnu.

He said: “After my last show Mithai which went off air last year, I’m almost returning to television screen post 1 year. I was exploring OTT medium meanwhile and also acted in music videos. But it was always a dream to play lord Vishnu, and I’m thankful to the makers for the opportunity.”

Priom feels mythological shows does wonders on TV screens.

“TV audience has always enjoyed watching mythological shows. And such shows do wonders on household screen. I have earlier played the role of Lakshmana and it helped me to connect with audience.”

“And now I’m happy to play the role of supreme power, lord Vishnu. He is a very important part of every mythological story. I see it as a blessing to my acting career.”

Priom has earlier been a part of TV shows like Kaleerein, Ishqbaaaz, Shrimad Bhagwat Mahapuran, among others.

