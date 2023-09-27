scorecardresearch
Kapil Sharma poses with Sushmita Sen, Mahima Chaudhry & Anurag Kashyap on flight

Kapil Sharma took to Instagram, where he shared a picture posing with the three cinema personalities.

Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma has shared a picture posing with “beautiful people” Sushmita Sen, Anurag Kashyap and Mahima Chaudhry in a flight. Kapil took to Instagram, where he shared a picture posing with the three cinema personalities.

In the image, the four are seen posing for a selfie. They are seen looking into a camera and smiling.

“Journey is beautiful when people around you r beautiful @sushmitasen47 @mahimachaudhry1 @anuragkashyap10,” he wrote.

On the work front, Kapil will be seen making a special appearance in ‘The Crew’, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon.

The story follows three women who work and hustle to move on with life. But as they try to make their way forward, their destinies lead them to some unexpected and unwarranted situations, leading them to get caught in a web of lies.

The film, directed by Rajesh Krishnan and co-produced by Balaji Motion Pictures Limited and Anil Kapoor Productions, is set to go on floors by the end of March 2023.

