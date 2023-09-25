Karanvir Bohra visits Lalbaugcha Raja to seek blessings

Actor Karanvir Bohra, visited the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja on Monday to seek the blessing of Lord Ganpati. The actor was seen wearing a mustard coloured shirt paired with a pair of black pants. He rounded up his look with a pair of black aviators and long hair.

The actor even wrote a note and submitted it at the feet of Lord Ganpati. In the note, he wished the best for his upcoming television show, ‘Saubhagyavati Bhava-Niyam Aur Shartien Laagu’. Karanvir is set to return as Viraj Dobriyal in the show.

Sharing the excitement, the actor said: “Just 1 day to go and there is so much excitement inside… I’m blessed that Lalbaugcha Raja called me to take blessings just a day before the release. Viraj the Bappa Dobriyal. Keep us in your prayers.”

Earlier, the actor shared how he did everything to wipe off his negative image which the audience mistook to be his trait because of his character of Viraj Dobriyal .

He said: “When the previous season concluded, I faced a tricky situation. Even though I had played the role of Viraj Dobriyal really well, something unexpected happened. People began to associate me with the character, believing that I was just like Viraj in real life. It was a challenging time for me, personally and professionally.”

He added: “I clearly remember when the previous season ended, I had to put in a lot of work and had to participate in many reality shows, just for one reason: to cleanse my negative image of Viraj Dobriyal. It was really difficult for me at that point in life.”

‘Saubhagyavati Bhava-Niyam Aur Shartien Laagu’ also stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Amandeep Sidhu in lead roles as Ragha and Siya respectively. The show will showcase the twisted love story.

The show, which premieres on Tuesday, will air Monday to Saturday on Star Bharat.