'KBC' has become an integral part of my life, says Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan said that it has become an integral part of his life as it helps him to connect with audiences

By Agency News Desk

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is all set for the premiere of quiz-based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’, said that it has become an integral part of his life as it helps him to connect with audiences, both inside the studio as well as those watching the show from their homes.

With the promise of a #NewBeginning, ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ will capture the essence of the progress that India is making, bringing forth some remarkable changes that will make the gameplay tougher and far more engaging.

‘KBC’ has successfully entertained audiences for past 23 years. The perfect amalgamation of knowledge and entertainment, Big B hosts this reality show with elan and gravitas.

Talking about the new season, Amitabh said: “Kaun Banega Crorepati has always been gyaandaar, dhandaar and shaandaar, but in its 15th season, we will be ushering in a new beginning – representing an evolving India, its aspirations, and its citizens who dream big.”

He further said that the show has become an integral part of his life. “It’s a platform for me to connect with audiences – both inside the studio as well as those watching the show from the comfort of their homes. I am really looking forward to welcoming and interacting with contestants from different walks of life who are such a huge inspiration not only to me, but also to those who want to be the change and fulfil their ambitions with the power of knowledge.”

Talking about ‘badlav’ in this season, one of the new additions to the show is the introduction of the ‘Super Sandook’, which adds thrill to the game, providing a much-required respite that allows the contestant to revive what has been lost.

The second significant change is ‘Desh Ka Sawal’, which will drive more audience participation. Along with ‘Video Call a Friend’ and ‘Audience Poll’, a new lifeline called ‘Double Dip’ has been added to the format and this season also brings back the adrenaline-pumping ‘Fastest Finger First’ feature.

The show also has a large partnership deal with the Reserve Bank of India.

Neeraj Vyas, Business Head – Sony Entertainment Television, said: “Hosted by superstar Amitabh Bachchan, who is loved by all generations, this show and its legacy have become a part of popular culture that celebrates Indians who aim high. Mirroring the modern new India – we have added new elements to the 15th season that will make the gameplay more intriguing.”

It will premiere on Monday on Sony TV.

5
