‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ semi-finale brings threat of double elimination; contestants to battle fear of water & heights

The stunt based reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ season 13 has arrived at its semi-finale, and its daunting stunts will evoke an entirely new level of fear with the twist of double elimination, in the upcoming episodes. The show is hosted by action maestro and filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

The contestants that are currently part of the show are — Aishwarya Sharma, Archana Gautam, Arjit Taneja, Dino James, Nyra Banerjee, Rashmeet Kaur, and Shiv Thakare.

The battle between contestants and their fears in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ continues to entertain viewers and showcase the spirit of daredevilry.

For the first time in this season, all the contestants will be seen pulling off stunts and the top three performers will be awarded points based on their ranks.

The contestants with the lowest scores must compete in the elimination round.

The two daredevils who underperform the elimination stunt bid farewell to the show.

The fear of water and heights gets kindled among all the contestants in the first stunt of the semi-finale. It involves contestants balancing themselves while standing on ropes suspended from a rig above a water body.

The daredevils must propel themselves across the length of the rig by harnessing their body weight and avoid falling into the water.

The second stunt has the contestants gasp for air as they’re dipped in a water body like tea bags and tasked with unlocking themselves. For the third stunt, all the contestants are tethered to centrifugal equipment that rotates as it zip-lines from one point to another.

After they arrive at the end of the zip-line, they must dive into the water and go kayaking to the shore of a water body, where they must set off a blast. The next stunt requires contestants to put together pieces of a puzzle while braving electric shocks amid other obstacles. In the elimination stunt, the daredevils must ride a cycle on a plank, jump off it, grab the net propped against the plank, and pick flags nestled in the net.

Earning a decent score by performing never-seen-before stunts is not be easy for the contestants as the fear of double elimination looms on in the forthcoming episode.

‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ airs on Colors.