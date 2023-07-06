scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ is among the most memorable experience of my life: Nyra Banerjee

Nyra Banerjee feels that shooting for the show is among the most memorable experience of her life.

By Agency News Desk

Nyra Banerjee, who is back from South Africa after her stint as a contestant of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ season 13, feels that shooting for the show is among the most memorable experience of her life.

The team recently came back post finishing the shoot in South Africa.

Sharing about her experience of shooting the show, the actress said: “It was a crazy experience. This time the weather was very bad. Among all the seasons, this season has the worst weather. It was too cold and windy. It was very difficult to stand for us in such windy weather and perform the stunts. But this experience will always be among the most memorable experience of my life.”

Talking about Rohit Shetty, she said: “Rohit Sir is very motivating. If he sees you are really working hard to perform the stunt then he will motivate you to do better. But if he sees, you are not even trying that would really upset him. However, this time all the contestants were very daring. There were hardly any aborts this time.”

When asked if she made any friends during the shoot, Nyra said: “Archana and Aishwarya are my best friends. Even Shiv and Arijit have become very good friends of mine.”

‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi’ Season 13 is scheduled to premiere on July 15 on Colors and digitally stream on Jio Cinema.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
‘I don’t follow rat race, I believe in direct communication,’ says Pooja Bhatt on ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’
Next article
Online search for Instagram Threads up over 3,233%, 'Twitter Killer' search up 250%
This May Also Interest You
News

Director Mozez Singh concludes shoot of documentary on the journey of Yo Yo Honey Singh

News

Jasleen Royal's 'Sang Rahiyo' was shot in her home with 'a bunch of friends'

News

Tom Cruise on what drives him to do death-defying stunts in 'Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning'

Technology

iPhone 15 may enter mass production in August: Report

Technology

Nothing introduces Ear (2) Black with 2 unique features in India

Technology

Online search for Instagram Threads up over 3,233%, 'Twitter Killer' search up 250%

News

‘I don’t follow rat race, I believe in direct communication,’ says Pooja Bhatt on ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’

Technology

India has highest tariffs on inputs in electronics among competing nations: ICEA

Technology

Critical safety equipment core catcher installed at Kudankulam nuclear plant No.5

Technology

This sex toy firm's app uses ChatGPT to tell juicy, erotic stories

Technology

Diabetics must focus on preventing complications: Top diabetologist

News

Saif Ali Khan: 'Vikram Vedha' shows how challenging it can be to alter one's point of view

Technology

Homophobic name-calling can affect mental health: Study

Technology

Fluctuations in cholesterol, triglycerides levels may up dementia risk

Technology

Snap-owned GIF hub Gfycat to shut on September 1

News

Vijay Varma says 'Pirpared rahiye' as he kickstarts dubbing for 'Mirzapur 3'

News

Anil Kapoor enjoys what Shelly Rungta brings to the table in 'The Night Manager'

Technology

Zuckerberg traps Instagram users into signing Threads which they can’t delete

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US