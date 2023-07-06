‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ is among the most memorable experience of my life: Nyra Banerjee

Nyra Banerjee, who is back from South Africa after her stint as a contestant of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ season 13, feels that shooting for the show is among the most memorable experience of her life.

The team recently came back post finishing the shoot in South Africa.

Sharing about her experience of shooting the show, the actress said: “It was a crazy experience. This time the weather was very bad. Among all the seasons, this season has the worst weather. It was too cold and windy. It was very difficult to stand for us in such windy weather and perform the stunts. But this experience will always be among the most memorable experience of my life.”

Talking about Rohit Shetty, she said: “Rohit Sir is very motivating. If he sees you are really working hard to perform the stunt then he will motivate you to do better. But if he sees, you are not even trying that would really upset him. However, this time all the contestants were very daring. There were hardly any aborts this time.”

When asked if she made any friends during the shoot, Nyra said: “Archana and Aishwarya are my best friends. Even Shiv and Arijit have become very good friends of mine.”

‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi’ Season 13 is scheduled to premiere on July 15 on Colors and digitally stream on Jio Cinema.