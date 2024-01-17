Khushi Dubey takes inspiration from Deepika Padukone for ‘Aankh Micholi’

Actress Khushi Dubey, who will be soon seen as the lead in the show ‘Aankh Micholi’ has taken inspiration from Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone for her character. Khushi plays Rukmini, who aspires to be an IPS officer in the show.

For her role, she has taken inspiration from Bollywood’s ‘Lady Singham’ Deepika.

Deepika looked menacing and fierce in the poster of Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again’.

It would be interesting to see Khushi stepping into the shoes of a cop taking the personality traits of Deepika.

Talking about the same, Khushi said: “I am essaying the character of an aspiring IPS officer, I have played a cop in my previous show as well. For my character as an IPS officer, I take inspiration from Deepika Padukone.”

“Deepika will be seen essaying the role of Lady Singham in her next venture. I take her as my role model for my character. The way she carries herself and fits in the role of a cop is what inspires me, and I hope I can achieve the grandeur and magnificence that she brings to her characters,” added the ‘Aashiqana’ fame actress.

The undercover cop saga stars Khushi Dubey and Navneet Malik in the lead.

Produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, it will air on Star Plus from January 22.