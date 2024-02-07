Krushna Abhishek confirms sister Arti Singh's marriage; will Govinda attend?

Actor and comedian Krushna Abhishek has reportedly confirmed the marriage of his sister, ‘Bigg Boss 13’ contestant and TV actress, Arti Singh to her boyfriend Dipak Chauhan. The two have been dating for a year and are likely to get married in either April or May.

Krushna’s confirmation of the news, which has been swirling in the media, came during the launch of the 10th season of the show ‘OMG! Yeh Mera India’. The show, which airs on History TV18, features the actor as the host.

According to media reports, Krushna confirmed that Arti will tie the knot with Dipak, but what is still not clear if his estranged maternal uncle and famous Bollywood actor Govinda will attend the nuptials.

Last year, Krushna had indicated on Instagram that he was prepared to bury the hatchet. Describing his mama as an “inspiration”, Krushna shared a clip of Govinda dancing on a chat show to ‘Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan’ and noted, “Isse better video nahin ho sakta. Stage on fire.”

On the work front, Krushna was most recently een as a guest on ‘Bigg Boss 17’. He is also seen playing the character of Sapna in ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’.

Arti has returned to acting three years after dramatically announcing she had slipped into depression because she was not getting work. She is essaying a negative character in Shemaroo Umang’s ‘Ummeed Ki Roshni Shravani’.