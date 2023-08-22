scorecardresearch
Kumar Sanu to judge singing show Indian Idol 14!

For the first time, Kumar Sanu will serve as a judge on TV's popular singing show Indian Idol 14, alongside Shreya Ghoshal and Vishal Dadlani.

Certain musical voices have the potential to transcend time and space, imprinting their melodies in the hearts of future generations. Kumar Sanu is one of the rare singers who has garnered a fan base that spans continents. From chart-topping Bollywood blockbusters to timeless classics, his contributions have made an everlasting impression on the music business.

Kumar Sanu is a respected personality among music fans, with millions of CDs sold, several awards, and a legacy that continues to thrive.

When it comes to music, the king of melody is evergreen, and he leaves no stone untouched in his efforts to inspire the next generation. For the first time, the singer will serve as a judge on TV’s most popular singing show Indian Idol 14, alongside Shreya Ghoshal and Vishal Dadlani.

Many artists and singers have judged singing competitions in the past. The thirteenth season concluded in April of this year, with Rishi Singh taking home the winner’s trophy. Following the popularity of Indian Idol 13, the show will shortly return with its fourteenth season.

“Meeting young talents excites me the most. Indian Idol is a fantastic platform for discovering the top talent in the industry. Music is now a secondary concern, when it was once a top one. I hope that changes soon and that our generation realizes the true power of music. This season will be substantially different from the previous ones. I’m really excited to be judging the show with my dearest friends Shreya Ghoshal and Vishal Dadlani,” Kumar Sanu says.

While the announcement has already grabbed viewers’ interest, the forthcoming season will be markedly different from Indian Idol 13.

