scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Kunal Jaisingh replaces Mohit Kumar in 'Durga Aur Charu'

TV actor Kunal Jaisingh has replaced Mohit Kumar, who was playing Anirban Banerjee in the show 'Durga Aur Charu'

By News Bureau

TV actor Kunal Jaisingh has replaced the male lead Mohit Kumar, who was playing the role of Anirban Banerjee in the show ‘Durga Aur Charu’ which stars Rachi Sharma as Durga and Adrija Roy as Charu.

It is the second season of the show ‘Barrister Babu’ and revolves around two girls Durga and Charu, who are shown to have become barristers after a ten-year-leap in the daily soap with a common love interest, Anirban, played by Kunal.

In ‘Durga Aur Charu’, Kunal is playing the role of a politician’s son and he has his own dreams which he wants his father to let him fulfill them.

How the life of the three lead characters, Durga, Charu, and Anirban is going to change and how their relationship is shape-up will be shown in the coming episodes.

Kunal is known for working in TV shows such as ‘Kyun Utthe Dil Chhodh Aaye’, ‘Pavitra Bhagya’, ‘Ishqbaaaz’, ‘The Buddy Project’ among others.

He talks about his role and says: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be part of ‘Durga Aur Charu’ and play the lead role of Anirban. Joining this show feels like a joyous homecoming. It’s amazing to see how wonderfully the creators have carried forward the legacy of the prequel. I’m excited to delve into a captivating new storyline.”

‘Durga Aur Charu’ airs on Colors.

Previous article
Bought for $30 mn, Internet's most expensive domain gets just 88K monthly visitors
Next article
Badal Bhardwaj: A musical prodigy taking the world by storm
This May Also Interest You
Others

Badal Bhardwaj: A musical prodigy taking the world by storm

Technology

Bought for $30 mn, Internet's most expensive domain gets just 88K monthly visitors

News

Priyanka Shuklaa quit her corporate job to join entertainment industry

Health & Lifestyle

G20: Culture Working Group to meet in Khujaraho

Health & Lifestyle

SC agrees to examineplea on 'menstrual pain leave' next week

Technology

Musk says he may step down as Twitter CEO by 2023 end

Technology

Software company Sprinklr cuts 4% of global workforce

News

Lack of patience most difficult part of modern relationships: Aisha Ahmed

Technology

Marine scientists bat for artificial reefs

Technology

Don't rush investments into AI, warns 'Father of Internet' Vint Cerf

News

Madrid Fashion Week celebrates 77th edition with various events

News

Srishti Singh to make her acting debut with 'Chashni'

News

Farhan to treat festival-goers with songs from 'Echoes' at VH1 SuperSonic

News

She says Prabhas’ hospitable nature is ‘insanely magnetic’

Health & Lifestyle

Having cancer not end of world, a phase that will pass: Experts

Technology

Space Technology Parks will ensure 'lift off' for the Indian space sector: ISpA

Technology

Over 1 mn people sign up for Bing with ChatGPT in 48 hours: Microsoft

News

Director Abhishek Kapoor on a hunt in central India! Know why??

News

Jay Mehta believes in creating strong & entertaining content

News

Anchal Sahu: Fame comes at a price, for me it was letting go of school life

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US