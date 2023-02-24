scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Learning Tandav in four hours is a challenge for Neeharika Roy, Sambhabana

Neeharika Roy shared how challenging it was for her to learn the divine dance form, Tandava along with Sambhabana Mohanty in a span of 4 hours.

By News Bureau
Learning Tandav in four hours is a challenge for Neeharika Roy, Sambhabana
Neeharika Roy and Sambhabana Mohanty divine dance form Tandava

TV actress Neeharika Roy shared how challenging it was for her to learn the divine dance form, Tandava along with her co-actor Sambhabana Mohanty in a span of 4 hours. She said: “Although I love dancing, I got nervous after getting to know that I have to perform the divine art form ‘Tandav’. I am a classical dancer, but this is the first time I have performed Tandav, and the most difficult part is that I performed with my co-star Sambhabana.”

Neeharika is currently seen playing Radha in the show, who is an optimistic girl and is shown in love with Mohan, played by Shabir Ahluwalia, added that although on-screen she doesn’t have good terms with Sambhabana’s character, Damini. But off screen, they share a very friendly bond.

“On screen, we are always fighting but off screen we are really good friends and coordinating with her wasn’t difficult at all. We both practiced for almost 4 hours before going for the final take. Everyone on set really appreciated our performance and I just hope viewers love it too,” added Neeharika.

Sambhabana also mentioned that Tandav is an intense dance form and needs lots of energy and strength to perform.

“For a non-dancer like me, it was very difficult to dance with those very heavy ghungroo (anklets), but Neeharika really motivated me. In fact, during the shoot, I happened to injure myself because I stepped on a piece of ghungroo, but that didn’t stop me from dancing. And now, I can’t wait to hear the feedback from our viewers on this sequence, I hope they will like it,” she wrapped up.

‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan’ airs on Zee TV.

Previous article
Indian Idol fame Mohd Danish to feature for the first time in T-Series Single ‘O Maahi’ alongside Kashika Kapoor
This May Also Interest You
News

Indian Idol fame Mohd Danish to feature for the first time in T-Series Single ‘O Maahi’ alongside Kashika Kapoor

News

Sway to the beats of Tulsi Kumar and Jubin Nautiyal’s Mast Aankhein ft. Shantanu Maheshwari and Shweta Sharda! Presented by T-Series, song is out...

Technology

Apple orders OLED panels from Samsung, LG for next iPad models

Technology

Chinese EV maker showcases world's 1st car powered by sodium-ion battery

Technology

Not just Galaxy S23 series, Samsung R&D creating multi-device experiences for Indians

Sports

Women's T20 WC: Whatever he said, that's his way of thinking, says Harmanpreet on Hussain's 'schoolgirl error' comment

News

Anil Kapoor named his own character in Sandeep Modi's 'The Night Manager'

Sports

Premier League: Southampton appoint Ruben Selles as manager until end of season

Health & Lifestyle

Eat breakfast to ward off risk of cancer, heart disease

Health & Lifestyle

Cambodia confirms 2nd human case of bird flu

Sports

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Cameron Green says he is '100 percent ready' for Indore Test

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: There was no support from fielding to the bowling strategy, says Anjum Chopra

Sports

ITF Women's 25K tournament to showcase best of women's tennis in Bengaluru

Sports

Ritu Phogat on her wrestling strategy: The game is about presence of mind

Sports

MCC World Cricket Committee shows support over bowlers inflicting run-out on non-strikers leaving crease early

News

'Dil Sambhal Ja Zara' hitmaker Mohammed Irfan out with 'Tum Mere Ho'

Technology

Uber redesigns its app, simplifies home screen experience

Technology

Twitch to now show which experiments it's working on

Technology

IISc computational model to help protect aircraft from lightning strikes

Sports

2nd Test, Day 1: Brook's unbeaten 184 puts England in control against New Zealand

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US