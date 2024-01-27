Madhuri Dixit: 'Dance Deewane’ is a melting pot of inclusivity

Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene, who is set to return as judge on the new season of ‘Dance Deewane’ shared that she feels like revisiting a cherished tradition, calling the show a “melting pot of inclusivity.”

After successfully capturing various dance forms in previous seasons and standing out for its inclusivity with the mantra, ‘Ab har age ko milega stage’, this edition welcomes fresh talent across three generations to compete for the coveted title of the ultimate ‘Dance Deewane’.

The evergreen Madhuri gracefully reclaimed her spot on the judge’s throne this season and adding a fresh and exciting twist, Bollywood’s beloved Anna, Suniel Shetty makes his debut on the judges’ panel, bringing a new dimension to the show.

Talking about the same, Madhuri said: “Returning to the judge’s seat for ‘Dance Deewane’ feels like revisiting a cherished tradition. This spectacular stage is a melting pot of inclusivity, where dancers from all walks of life, spanning generations, come together to celebrate the art of dance.”

“Over the years, I’ve mentored many dancers, but this edition marks the first time I will be part of dance families united by their unbridled passion for the art. I am thrilled and looking forward to co-judge this season with Suniel Shetty, known for infusing wit and humour onto the stage, bringing a unique synergy,” added Madhuri.

Suniel said: “Madhuri and I are sure that this season’s deewangi will win over everyone’s dhadkan. It will be exciting to watch the inspiring journey that each dancer brings to this stage. In this vibrant dance universe, I want to celebrate not just the choreography prowess but the passion, creativity, and soul that makes each performance special.”

He added that he will encourage dancers of all ages to push their limits, believe in their artistry, and evolve as artists.

Providing an extraordinary opportunity for performers spanning three generations, this edition will bring together grandparents, lively uncles, aunts, playful children, caring parents, and spirited nieces and nephews on a magnificent stage.

Laughter queen Bharti Singh will be the host of the show.

Produced by Dreams Vault Media, ‘Dance Deewane’ will premiere on February 3, on Colors.