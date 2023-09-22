scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Madhuri Dixit impressed by contestant Albert's voice, calls it 'truly romantic' on 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa'

By Agency News Desk

The popular singing reality show ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ has returned with a new season, featuring new singing talents from across the board. This time, contestant Albert Kabo Lepcha ends up winning the heart of Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit, who praises him and calls his voice ‘truly romantic’.

Albert takes the stage of the reality show and sings his own original song ‘Mere Soniya’. This song impresses the roster of other judges which include Himesh Reshammiya, Neeti Mohan and Anu Malik, along with host Aditya Narayan.

However, Madhuri Dixit, who was the guest star in the show is particularly taken back and goes on singing praises of the contestant for his originality and his voice.

Praising the contestant, the actress says: “Congratulations, Albert, on the wonderful opportunity to sing an original song. In such competitions, contestants perform to other singers’ songs giving it their personal touch.”

She adds, “But you have the chance to release an original and infuse your own unique personality into it. I’ve heard that you’re not a trained singer, but your voice is incredibly smooth, soft, and melodious — like silk — making it truly romantic.”

Albert, who hails from West Bengal, talking about the opportunity he was given, says: “It’s an amazing opportunity to record my first original song and I am very excited. I am deeply grateful to the judges of ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ for recognising my talent and giving me this opportunity.”

‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ provides Albert with a nationwide strong platform where he gets to release his own original song via Zee Music Company.

Albert’s ‘Mere Soneya’ is a soulful love song that will be released simultaneously on ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’s’ upcoming Saturday night episode and on Zee Music Company’s YouTube channel as well as all major audio streaming platforms.

‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ airs every Saturday and Sunday on Zee TV.

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
App development startup Appsmith cuts 25% of staff amid slowdown in business
Next article
Webb telescope finds carbon source on Jupiter’s Moon Europa
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US